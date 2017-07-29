News By Tag
Listen To Hit Songs From Mark Pelli On Soundcloud
Music has its own essence which gives us memories and listening to Mark Pelli's songs will let you cherish old memories. His hits songs are available on SoundCloud.
The great artist is the founder of the outstanding group MAGIC, which is a pop-reggae band. The song has received huge acclaim for the extraordinary beats and lyrics. His real name is Mark Pellizer and he is producer cum musician/singer from Toronto, Canada. He has also written songs for famous artists like Shakira and Chris Brown. Mark Pelli always had passion for music and he started playing his piano while he was 6 and guitar during 13 years of age. His inner quest for music made him engineer and produce albums at a young age.
He has some wonderful songs that you will find on SoundCloud. They are "Lifetime", "Shipwrecked"
