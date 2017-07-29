Listen To Hit Songs From Mark Pelli On Soundcloud

Music has its own essence which gives us memories and listening to Mark Pelli's songs will let you cherish old memories. His hits songs are available on SoundCloud.

Mark Pelli

SoundCloud is an arena of various talented artists. They come up with their new kind of song from different genre and Mark Pelli too makes his arrival with his unique music. They are fantastic and varied with their own style. You will love to listen all of them as all have different kind of flavor which will turn your dull day into a bright one.The great artist is the founder of the outstanding group MAGIC, which is a pop-reggae band. The song has received huge acclaim for the extraordinary beats and lyrics. His real name is Mark Pellizer and he is producer cum musician/singer from Toronto, Canada. He has also written songs for famous artists like Shakira and Chris Brown. Mark Pelli always had passion for music and he started playing his piano while he was 6 and guitar during 13 years of age. His inner quest for music made him engineer and produce albums at a young age.He has some wonderful songs that you will find on SoundCloud. They are "Lifetime", "Shipwrecked", "Nothing Compares To You" and many more. Each one of them has nice melody, good usage of guitar and lyrics. All of them have the ability to captivate your nerves. His songs will offer you a heavenly feeling and his talent of playing various kinds of instruments is wow. Mark Pelli had also won awards like Socan awards and Juno awards. He studied both classical and jazz music and it helped him to excel in life by creating great music. He is mainly famous for pop, soul, and R&B. His music has lyrical hooks and has good sound selection.