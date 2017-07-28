News By Tag
Up On Cyber Sponsor Highlight- Bolton & Company
As a top California insurance broker, Bolton & Company provides comprehensive risk management and insurance solutions. As businesses grow and evolve, Bolton & Company continues to assess needs and refine a strategic approach. They work closely with organizations in order to address individual challenges and find solutions that support their missions and goals.
"With a client first focus, Bolton & Company provides industry leading service delivered by the best people." said Kehlee Rose, Head of Marketing at Ariento. "Just like us, they are built on humble beginnings and have sustained a grounded, positive culture. We appreciate the support of such a great company."
Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.
Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.
To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/
