Jill Kuhn joins Spencer Properties as Client Care Coordinator!

-- Client Care is Jill's middle name! Well, actually it's Marie, but we scratched that out on her file. You'll quickly see that Jill has an incredible way of making everyone feel right at home and a member of the family shortly after meeting her. Maybe growing up with a huge extended family near Chicago had something to do with that - or maybe she's just super fun to talk to. We think it's both.Midwest winters drove Jill to look south for college, and she chose to attend Clemson as a student-athlete majoring in Communications. We're happy that her mad volleyball skills didn't easily translate into shuffleboard because the Spencer Properties tournament championship is on the line. But she's a fierce competitor, and looking for some practice. So come by, say hello, and challenge her to a dual! Fair warning: she's a lefty and she has an arsenal of entertaining stories that will make you want to give up on the game and just hang out and talk. Happens every time.We are thrilled to have Jill join our Spencer Properties Team. Welcome, Jill!