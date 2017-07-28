News By Tag
Jill Kuhn joins Spencer Properties as Client Care Coordinator!
Midwest winters drove Jill to look south for college, and she chose to attend Clemson as a student-athlete majoring in Communications. We're happy that her mad volleyball skills didn't easily translate into shuffleboard because the Spencer Properties tournament championship is on the line. But she's a fierce competitor, and looking for some practice. So come by, say hello, and challenge her to a dual! Fair warning: she's a lefty and she has an arsenal of entertaining stories that will make you want to give up on the game and just hang out and talk. Happens every time.
We are thrilled to have Jill join our Spencer Properties Team. Welcome, Jill!
