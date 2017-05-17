Cori Payne joins Spencer Properties as Broker/Office Manager!

Cori Payne

-- Cori Payne was born into real estate. Her mother ran a successful real estate agency in Southern California, so after Cori completed her degree from the Southern CA College of Business and Law, she joined her mom's team and found that the love for this business ran in her genes. Eleven years later, it still does.When she's not on the clock, Cori's on the run. Mornings find her jogging with her iPod and weekends find her on the Tobacco Trail with her family—a family that started with a high school crush. Cori and her crush were given a set of dishtowels by their high school friends in forecast that they would one day be married. True enough, the boyfriend turned husband and those dishtowels remain a treasured keepsake in the Payne house memory box.The Paynes left California for Raleigh to find a better-suited place to raise their children. After one trip to the Raleigh area, they knew this would be home from now on. They've recruited several family members to move here and continue working on the others.Before entering real estate Cori did a short stint as paralegal for a private investigator, and we understand there was a murky incident in a parking garage. Something about her serving court papers to a wealthy citizen while under surveillance…we're not quite sure how all that went down.