 
News By Tag
* Office Manager
* Real Estate Broker
* Spencer Properties
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Cori Payne joins Spencer Properties as Broker/Office Manager!

 
 
Cori Payne
Cori Payne
RALEIGH, N.C. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cori Payne was born into real estate. Her mother ran a successful real estate agency in Southern California, so after Cori completed her degree from the Southern CA College of Business and Law, she joined her mom's team and found that the love for this business ran in her genes. Eleven years later, it still does.

When she's not on the clock, Cori's on the run. Mornings find her jogging with her iPod and weekends find her on the Tobacco Trail with her family—a family that started with a high school crush. Cori and her crush were given a set of dishtowels by their high school friends in forecast that they would one day be married. True enough, the boyfriend turned husband and those dishtowels remain a treasured keepsake in the Payne house memory box.

The Paynes left California for Raleigh to find a better-suited place to raise their children. After one trip to the Raleigh area, they knew this would be home from now on. They've recruited several family members to move here and continue working on the others.

Before entering real estate Cori did a short stint as paralegal for a private investigator, and we understand there was a murky incident in a parking garage. Something about her serving court papers to a wealthy citizen while under surveillance…we're not quite sure how all that went down.

http://spencerprop.com/cori-payne/

Media Contact
Spencer Properties
9196027411
***@spencerprop.com
End
Source:
Email:***@spencerprop.com Email Verified
Tags:Office Manager, Real Estate Broker, Spencer Properties
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spencer Properties PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share