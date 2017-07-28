News By Tag
Harvest Landscape Drives Inland Empire Expansion with New Hire
Sandra Flores Has Nearly 20 Years in the Landscape Industry and a Proven Track Record in Customer Relations, Marketing and Sales
Flores has nearly 20 years of experience in the landscape industry, working in customer relations, account services, sales and marketing, and accounting. Her attention to detail and personalized approach to doing business have made her well known in the industry as a professional who nurtures and maintains long-lasting relationships with her clients. Her primary duties will include overseeing client relations and new business in the Inland Empire.
"Sandra has built a vast network of contacts in the industry through her reputation for delivering superior customer service to her clients," said Harvest President Steven Schinhofen. "She knows the business inside and out, and we are happy to have her join our team."
Harvest Landscape, based in Orange County, serves clients throughout the Inland Empire with satellite offices in Chino and the desert. The company also serves portions of San Diego and Los Angeles counties.
Flores said she looks forward to working with old clients and building new relationships as the company expands.
"Harvest is a wonderful company that delivers superior service and expertise to their clients," she said. "I am excited to be a part of their growth into my home territory."
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. is one of Orange County's largest family-owned landscape maintenance companies, servicing more than 10,000 acres throughout Southern California. The company specializes in resource efficiency, sustainable landscape practices and systematic maintenance for long-term savings. For information, visit www.hlei.us or call 714-283-4298.
