Harvest Landscape Hires Top Talent to Boost Ongoing Expansion

Ryan Ikari Has Two Decades of Experience in Business Development, Product Launches and Project Management across Multiple Industries
 
 
Ryan Ikari
Ryan Ikari
PLACENTIA, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc., one of Southern California's leading landscape maintenance companies, has hired longtime business development expert Ryan Ikari to help drive the ongoing growth of the company.

Ikari will oversee the expansion of new business in the Orange County region, where the company is based.  He has nearly 20 years of experience in business development and project management across multiple industries on a regional, national and global scale, and has held executive positions in global corporations serving the U.S., South America, Europe, Australia and Russia.

"Ryan has a reputation for exceeding growth projections," said Harvest President Steven Schinhofen. "This is based largely on his ability to listen and respond to the needs of his clients. He's a skilled and knowledgeable professional, has a passion and love for people, and we are excited to bring him onto our team."

Ikari said the transition to Harvest was a good match for his skill set and personality.

"I love the outdoors and working with people," he said. "Beyond that, Harvest has a level of integrity that makes me proud to be investing my talents into helping them grow."

About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.

Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. is one of Orange County's largest family-owned landscape maintenance companies, servicing more than 10,000 acres throughout Southern California. The company specializes in resource efficiency, sustainable landscape practices and systematic maintenance for long-term savings. For information, visit www.hlei.us or call 714-283-4298.

Contact
Deniene Rivenburg
***@sdrpr.com
End
Source:Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
Email:***@sdrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Landscape Property Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Placentia - California - United States
