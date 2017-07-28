News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Megan Freels Johnston To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell On Wednesday August 9th, 2017
Megan Freels Johnston will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 9th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
MEGAN FREELS JOHNSTON
Megan Freels Johnston, the grand daughter of author Elmore Leonard, wrote and produced "Rebound" in 2014. Since then she's produced shorts and telemovies, returning only to the big screen this year with "The Ice Cream Truck", a very unique and original horror thriller about a young woman who discovers that the ice cream truck patrolling her suburb is linked to a series of murders.
Megan's screenplay for the film was a semi-finalist in the Circus Road Screenplay competition.
"THE ICE CREAM TRUCK"
Writer-director Megan Freels Johnston's suburban nightmare "The Ice Cream Truck" will hit theaters August 18 and be released day-and-date on VOD via Uncork'd Entertainment. A new trailer and poster have been released to coincide with the release.
The provocative psychological thriller stars Deanna Russo (Being Human, Gossip Girl) as Mary, who moves back to her suburban hometown after her husband gets relocated for work. As her family ties up loose ends back home, she moves into their new house alone. And although the move makes Mary nostalgic for her youth, there's something very sinister about that Ice Cream Truck that patrols her suburb.
"The Ice Cream Truck" also stars Dana Gaier (Despicable Me 3), John Redlinger (Thirst, Banshee), Emil Johnsen (Isolerad), Hilary Barraford (Go For Sisters), Jeff Daniel Phillips (31), and Lisa Ann Walter (War of the Worlds).
Storytelling is very much in Freels Johnston's DNA. The granddaughter of legendary crime writer Elmore Leonard, "The Ice Cream Truck" screenplay was a semi-finalist in the Circus Road Screenplay competition.
As a producer developing material for over a decade, Freels Johnston worked on adaptations of her grandfather's work and produced Sparks, the directorial debut of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. After completing a project for the USA Network, she decided to follow her passion and write and direct her own material. Her first film, 2014's micro budget thriller "Rebound," developed a cult following on VOD, was called, "Almost David Lynchian in its strangeness"
"The Ice Cream Truck" will be released in theaters and on VOD August 18.
Official Synopsis :
Mary's husband gets relocated for work which allows her to move back to her suburban hometown. As her family ties up loose ends back home, Mary moves into their new house all alone and....waits. Yet in this idealistic world, something seems very odd. The Ice Cream Man, a symbol of youth and good times, starts killing some of her neighbors. Mary soon learns that the suburbs are scarier in more ways that she ever remembered.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Mary Freels Johnston and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Megan Freels Johnston live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 9th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Megan Freels Johnston on Twitter @number1megan
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse