Integrated Media Systems Offers Luxul Networking Solutions

Integrated Media Systems

Kevin Wells (Vice President & General Manager)

-- Integrated Media Systems is proud to offer residential and commercial clients located in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia high-quality networking solutions by Luxul.ABOUT LUXULLuxul offers simple to use professional grade IP networking solutions for custom residential and commercial installation projects. Luxul equipment is not sold online and is only available through authorized distributors of residential and commercial integration products, such as Integrated Media Systems.ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA SYSTEMSIntegrated Media Systems (IMS) has been making complex technology simple since 1979. IMS provides advanced, professional, and creative resources dedicated to ensuring project success. From beautifully integrated design to the finest home technologies, Integrated Media Systems guides clients through each step of the design and installation process to make sure they have exactly the products they need, the features they want, and the personal attention that will make the home of the future a joy to own today. Learn more about Integrated Media Systems and Luxul residential and commercial networking solutions online at https://imsva.com/ luxul-networking- solutions/ Follow Integrated Media Systems @imsva1979 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!