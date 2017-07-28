Country(s)
Three New Books Being Released by North Pole Press
Known as the "Christmas Author", Joe Moore, the author, and professional Santa Claus is celebrating the release of three new books through The North Pole Press. The books are illustrated by his wife, Mary Moore, "The Christmas Illustrator".
The three new releases bring Moore's published total to a full dozen with six in the Children's category. And with the exception of "Return of the Birds", every book has a similar theme based around Christmas. Which is why he has been dubbed "The Christmas Author". He even bears a remarkable resemblance to Santa Claus!
"I honestly can say I don't know where the Santa persona ends and the author begins. A lot of the experiences I have had over the last 14 years, along with the stories I weave for families end up in my books," said Moore.
Moore is not slowing down anytime soon. He has three new books being released this year, alone. There are two titles for his Santa's Elf Series children's books. "Sarah Buttons, Master Doll Maker" and "Ford MacHarley, Master Wheelsmith" that are new this fall. Moore credits the success of the series to his illustrator and best friend, his wife Mary. "She truly makes these a magical experience for children with her drawings and the special touches that she puts in every panel. It makes my rhymes for these books come alive," said Moore.
Moore's other new novel is his first entry into the young adult category. "The Faces of Krampus" introduces chapter book readers to the world of Black Peter, well known in Europe as the companion with St. Nicholas who visits on the Eve of the Feast of St. Nicholas every December 5th. Moore's Krampus is a less frightening version than most of the tales about this creature and depicts an elf who was bullied and scourged until he became feared as Santa's enforcer to naughty children. Again with illustrations by Mary Moore, this book is destined to be a classic for readers in the pre-teen and teen category.
September 30th is the official release date for "The Faces of Krampus" and "Ford MacHarley" and the Moores are throwing a party in Maryville, TN. It will take place at the Historic Sam Houston Schoolhouse from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with food, prizes, and storytelling. More information on this premiere can be found at https://thenorthpolepress.com.
