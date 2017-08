Marketing Analytics Expert Zack Pike to Head Up Callahan Creek's Data Strategy Team

Spread the Word

-- Zack Pike, a data analytics expert with a global success record, has joined Callahan Creek as VP, data strategy and marketing analytics."With this hire, we are taking a huge step forward in helping our clients better understand how data and analytics can inform business and marketing strategy," said Jan-Eric Anderson, VP, chief strategy officer. "We couldn't be more excited to bring Zack in, confident that he'll drive quantifiable improvements for our clients and help us apply innovative data and analytics solutions to drive their business."Zack was previously the director of INSIGHT Analytics Group at Alight Analytics, where he provided marketing strategy and analytics leadership to seasoned executives in B2B and B2C marketing organizations. He led a cross-functional strategic consulting team focused on developing innovative solutions to tough marketing data problems, leading to better understanding of and improvements in campaign effectiveness and efficiency.Before that, Zack was manager of corporate analytics at FrieghtQuote.com and a global eBusiness marketing analyst at Colgate Palmolive/Hill's Pet Nutrition. He has vast experience designing margin-generating opportunities and building strategies to execute against them, driving sound marketing decisions for companies in many different verticals.Callahan Creek is a brand strategy and digital marketing agency ( http://www.callahancreek.com/ approach-services/ ) that maximizes Brand JuJu—the measurable aura that surrounds brands that thrive in today's digital, mobile, social, data-driven world. Using our proprietary Brand JuJu Index ( http://www.callahancreek.com/ brand-juju/ ), we pinpoint opportunities to grow brands in ways to outsmart—versus outspend—the competition.