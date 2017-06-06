 
Industry News





Award-winning Creative Director Paul Behnen to lead Callahan Creek's creative vision

 
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Paul Behnen, a Cannes Festival-award-winning brand storyteller who has spearheaded dynamic and high-profile campaigns for more than 25 years has joined Callahan Creek as chief creative officer.

"We are thrilled to have Paul lead creative strategy at Callahan Creek. Equal to Paul's creative talents is his proven leadership and work ethic," said CEO/President Chris Marshall. "The ad business is changing at light speed. Agencies are using new technology and taking on new roles for brands. We know Paul will push us to explore and innovate, always with a keen eye for the most effective ways to tell exciting brand stories that help drive our client's business."

An inspirational leader who consistently produces famously effective marketing campaigns, Behnen has extensive multimedia, creative team experience with McCann Erickson and Grey Global in New York City, as well as Barkley and Trozzolo in Kansas City. His creative strategy and brand storytelling inventiveness has driven success with clients such as Coca-Cola, Spirit Airlines, Advil, Nikon, Mobil, Krispy Kreme and Sprint.

At Barkley, Behnen helped the agency win its first ever Cannes Lion in its 50-year history. At Grey, he was the creative director of the E*TRADE Baby campaign—one of Fortune Magazine's "most iconic Super Bowl ads of all-time." The spot helped Grey become one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2009.

Callahan Creek is a brand strategy and digital marketing agency that maximizes Brand JuJu™—the measurable aura that surrounds brands that thrive in today's digital, mobile, social, data-driven world. Using our proprietary Brand JuJu Index, we pinpoint opportunities to grow brands in ways to outsmart—versus outspend—the competition.

Founded in 1982, Callahan Creek has been headquartered in downtown Lawrence, Kansas since 1999, with an office in Torrance, California and a new office opening in Plano, Texas in August 2017. Our clients include Eli Lilly's Elanco Animal Health, Sprint, Toyota Motor North America, Tyson Pet Products, Central Garden and Pet and Westar Energy.

http://callahancreek.com

Chris Marshall - CEO/President
***@callahancreek.com
