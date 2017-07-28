News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Photojournalist, A Power Lifter and a Model in the mix for a Great Show
If you ever needed any inspiration to kick start that new diet plan, look no further than our next guest, Power lifter Arlette Maotie Bomahou. Over the past two years, Arlette has successfully lost one hundred and twenty pounds, through a combination of diet and exercise. She is here to share with us the secrets of her incredible transformation as well as the highs and lows she has experienced on her fitness journey.
Joining them will be the Beautiful Olga Devignat, Originally I'm from Lithuania, Olga has called Ireland her home, for the last sixteen years. She is Mother of two, a Model and former Miss Ireland, who enjoys success both in Ireland and abroad. Not only that, Olga is a Marathon Runner and current Mrs Galaxy finalist, Boxing Champion. She is here to tell us how she manages to do it all while balancing such a busy life.
Tune into Ben Television Sky on our NEW Channel number 238 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse