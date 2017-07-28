 
News By Tag
* Tv Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin 1
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

A Photojournalist, A Power Lifter and a Model in the mix for a Great Show

 
 
Chris Onos, Barbara McCarthy, Arlette Bomahou, Olga Devignat
Chris Onos, Barbara McCarthy, Arlette Bomahou, Olga Devignat
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Tv Entertainment

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland

DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- This week, on the G Request Show, we are very excited to be joined by Freelance photographer and photojournalist, Barbara McCarthy. Her photos and articles have also appeared in mainstream publications including The Evening Herald, Image Magazine, RSVP Magazine, VIP Magazine, The Times, RTE Television and TV3.  She was a finalist at the Burrard Lucas global photographic competition, The Daily Telegraph photography competition and her pictures were nominated in the top 50 photos of the year for the website www.pix.ie numerous times. She is here to talk about her incredible body of work and what the future holds for her.

If you ever needed any inspiration to kick start that new diet plan, look no further than our next guest, Power lifter Arlette Maotie Bomahou. Over the past two years, Arlette has successfully lost one hundred and twenty pounds, through a combination of diet and exercise. She is here to share with us the secrets of her incredible transformation as well as the highs and lows she has experienced on her fitness journey.

Joining them will be the Beautiful Olga Devignat, Originally I'm from Lithuania, Olga has called Ireland her home, for the last sixteen years. She is Mother of two, a Model and former Miss Ireland, who enjoys success both in Ireland and abroad. Not only that, Olga is a  Marathon Runner and current Mrs Galaxy finalist, Boxing Champion. She is here to tell us how she manages to do it all while balancing such a busy life.


Tune into Ben Television Sky on our NEW Channel number 238 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

Contact
G Request Entertainment
01 8196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Source:G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Tv Entertainment
Industry:Media
Location:Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G Request Show News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share