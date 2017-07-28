News By Tag
We can save Businesses up to £10,000 on their next LED Lighting Project
Earlsmann Lighting are pleased to announce we are an accredited supplier for the Carbon Trust Green Business Fund
This support is available for a limited time only and operates on a first come, first served basis.
Is your business eligible?
Before applying to the scheme, you need to check if your business is eligible. You must meet some of the following criteria:
• Is your business a small to medium sized enterprise with less than 250 employees?
• Do you have less than £25.9m turnover?
• Is your balance sheet less than £12.9m?
• Must not be more than 25% owned by a company that does not meet the above criteria
• Is your business based in England, Scotland or Wales?
• Are you considering a project that will deliver on site fossil fuel energy savings?
To see if your businesses is eligible you can download the guide here (http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
To take full advantage of this offer contact Earlsmann (http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
It may also be a great opportunity to improve on your existing lighting.
To find out more about how to apply click here or the image on the right.
Earlsmann Lighting are LED specialists and have over 10 years experience in providing LED lighting solutions for all types of facilities and buildings including; leisure centres, car parks, offices, warehouses and production areas and schools. Take a look at some of our completed LED Lighting Projects.
We can work with you to provide the complete solution, from concept to installation. To ensure your project is cost effective, we work closely with major lighting manufacturers including CREE and Venture Lighting (https://www.venturelightingeurope.com/)
Earlsmann is ISO9001 registered and members of The Institution of Lighting and The Lighting Industry Association.
If you're looking for help with your next LED Lighting project or would like to find out more about the Carbon Trust scheme please get in touch on 08456 434 740 or complete our online contact form.
What is the Green Business Fund?
The funding programme will support 1000 to 2000 SMEs across the UK in several key business areas such as energy saving training, cost saving assessments and capital investment for the installation of energy efficiency equipment. Eligible companies will have an opportunity to purchase a range of equipment to improve their heating, ventilation systems, lighting and air conditioning systems.
Simon Thornton
08456 434740
***@earlsmann.co.uk
