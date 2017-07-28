News By Tag
New Jersey's funniest hypnotist comes to PA
Prepare to be amazed and amused in "Mark Zacharia: Out of His Mind ... And into Yours"
New Jersey's funniest hypnotist, Mark Zacharia will be bringing his unique, remarkable comedy hypnosis program to Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at 9PM, and then to Gwynedd-Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, PA on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7PM.
Mark Zacharia performs throughout the country at colleges, corporations, theaters and private events. His unique comedy hypnosis program is as much fun for the audience as it is the subjects who volunteer. He has been seen at Grasso's Magic Theater (PA), South Street Magic (PA), Monday Night Magic (NY), The Parlor of Mystery (NY), The Wizardz Theater (FL) and the Dickens Parlour Theatre (DE). Mark has also been brought up to the New York State Senate in a command performance.
Mark Zacharia is also an invited guest every year to the elite 4F Convention, an exclusive convocation of 250 of arguably the world's greatest close-up magicans.
Learn more about hypnotist and mentalist Mark Zacharia at http://www.youwillbelieveinmagic.com, as well as at Facebook.com/
