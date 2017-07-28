See new products first at Lab Innovations 2017

2

-- Lab Innovations 2017 – the UK's only dedicated showcase for laboratory technology, analytical and biotech equipment – is pleased to welcome Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS), Eppendorf and GS Biotech to the NEC, Birmingham, on the 1and 2of November. The UK's largest independent supplier of scientific products, SLS, is returning for its third consecutive year, as Josh Chapman, marketing director, explained: "Exhibiting at Lab Innovations is a great opportunity to meet with our customers and procurement partners from a variety of industries, and engage with members of our network of over 1,500 suppliers. We launched our new life science catalogue last year, which has proved very successful thanks to the exposure we received at Lab Innovations, and we continue to appreciate this event's growing prominence in the scientific calendar."The event promises to showcase an array of new products. Stephen Dey, marketing director at Eppendorf, commented: "Lab Innovations is an ideal platform for our customers to interact with our broad portfolio, especially our larger equipment, and is a good opportunity to showcase our latest products and services. This year we will be demonstrating our new device management software, VisioNize– a smart network in your lab to monitor and organise your lab equipment efficiently. VisioNizeconnects to our multipurpose Centrifuge 5920 R, as well as other new product innovations such as our CryoCubeF740 ULT Freezer, InnovaS44i biological shaker and MastercyclerX50 PCR thermal cycler."Visitors will also have the chance to see new exhibitor GS Biotech's range of CO/tissue culture incubators, with capacities from 14 to 170 litres. Peter Robinson, sales directorat GS Biotech, said: "This will be the first time that potential customers can view these products, and we expect considerable interest. We are looking forward to meeting UK and overseas distributors, as well as a broad selection of potential end users."