Ritu Kumar Unveils Ri Festive Winter 17 Collection

Ritu Kumar has just announced the launch of its spectacular Ri Festive Winter 17 Collection.

-- Ritu Kumar has just announced the launch of its spectacular Ri Festive Winter 17 Collection. Ri is the premium bridal and couture line from Ritu Kumar design house, and the latest range is reflective of years of study of two great disciplines in India - both of which embellish & decorate fabrics. The design studio attempts to amalgamate, contemporaries & recreate motifs to use them in innovative ways.Talking about the Ri Festive Winter 17 collection, Ritu Kumar said, "No one tradition is used or duplicated as its original rendition. The printing tradition specialized in creating unstitched fabrics like dhotis and sarees has been given a dimension in using them for draped layout garments such as capes, coats and asymmetrical shapes. Theembroidery is used in keeping the skills of the workers but again contemporizing materials used by doing away with heavycoiled wires and replacing them with lighter alternatives like silver and gold discs, fine patina wire, to create a gossamer, tulle like effect. In essence the technique on heavy velvets for coats made for the Amir of the Sultanate era which is now translated into a craft used in its most feminine form."Drawing from the rich Indian crafts, the finest and most delicate fabrics have been embellished with traditional embroideries and prints in the Ri Festive Winter 17 Collection. An evolution of a tradition based on hand-block printing as well as printed and painted fabrics create an amalgamation of the more specialized form of block screen & now digital printing. The look and feel is modern and resists used in original handblock and painted khas been retouched as the classical motifs with additional patterns of strong geometric designs, spirals, circles and paisleys. A liberal use of textures belonging to thetradition is also incorporated.Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com