Author, Editor, Shamanic Explorer Matt Pallamary Discusses Amazonian Shamanism In San Diego

Aware Project San Diego presents Mestizo and Indigenous Ayahuasca Shamanism in the Peruvian Amazon, a talk by Matt "Mateo" Pallamary on Thursday night, August 17th @7:00 pm.

-- The Aware Project (www.awareproject.org)hosts a series of monthly Psychedelic Awareness Salon events in Southern California. We are creating a connected and educated community that feels passionately about balancing the conversation about psychedelics.SCHEDULEDoors open at 7:00 PM for mingling.Talk will begin promptly at 7:30 PM.There will be time for Q&A and a book signing after the discussion.TALK DESCRIPTION:Regardless of the mixed ethnicities prevalent throughout the Peruvian Amazon, the prehistoric traditions and indigenous wisdom held and practiced by those who have been raised to live and survive in the jungle have not changed. In the Peruvian Amazon, the primary shamanic practice, whether it be with the indigenous Shipibo Indians or, is centered around the Ayahuasca Vine, which is referred to as the "Mother of the Plants". In bothand Shipibo traditions, "Mother Ayahuasca" works with a multitude of other teacher plants, each with their own unique healing properties. This lecture will explore the healing plants and shamanic healing practices prevalent throughout that part of the Amazon and how it applies to modern day spiritual seekers.BIO:Matt (Mateo) Pallamary is an award winning writer, musician, and sound healer who has been studying shamanism all of his life and incorporates shamanic practices into his daily life as well as into his writing and teaching. His historical novel of first contact between shamans and Jesuits in 18th century South America, titled, Land Without Evil received rave reviews along with a San Diego Book Award. It was also adapted into a stage show, the making of which was the subject of a PBS series that garnered an EMMY nomination.Matt has spent thirty years studying Ayahuasca, its rituals and traditions and its "helper plants", and has done extended shamanic plant dietas in the Peruvian Amazon for the last twenty years. He has also studied and worked with numerous other visionary and healing plants found worldwide.His memoir Spirit Matters detailing his journeys to Peru, working with shamanic plant medicines took first place in the San Diego Book Awards Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award-Winning Finalist in the autobiography/memoir category of the National Best Book Awards. Spirit Matters is also available as an audio book.His book on writing, Phantastic Fiction: A Shamanic Approach to Story took First Place in the International Book Awards Writing and Editing Category, and his popular Phantastic Fiction Workshop has been a staple of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference and the Southern California Writer's Conference for over twenty five years. Aside from lecturing at numerous venues throughout the United States and appearing on numerous radio shows, podcasts, and television shows, Matt has spent extended time in the jungles, mountains, and deserts of North, Central, and South America pursuing his studies of shamanism and ancient cultures.WWW.MATTPALLAMARY.COMTICKETSPlease register for tickets online before arriving. $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. We have a limited number of volunteer positions if you can't afford the ticket price (first come, first serve. Email caitlin@awareproject.org to volunteer).