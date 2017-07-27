News By Tag
Management Promotions Announced at The Business Bank of St. Louis
Stacy Baudendistel – Vice President – Finance, and Maria Miller – Vice President – Loan Administration received promotions
Celebrating her 10th anniversary this year with the Bank, Baudendistel manages the regulatory reporting and accounts payable processes, maintains the shareholder records, prepares the monthly financials for the Board of Directors and is involved with other finance and accounting functions.
Miller, who celebrates her 15th anniversary at BBSTL this year, is one of the longest-serving team members from when the bank opened in 2002. She oversees loan servicing and documentation, which includes loan documentation, funding, lien perfection, processing of new and renewed loans and loan payments and advances. She is also responsible for reconciling all accounts in the loan administration department.
"Maria and Stacy are exemplary members of our team. Their dedication and hard work have helped us build an environment that focuses on providing exemplary service to our customers and shareholders, said Larry Kirby, The Business Bank of St. Louis President and CEO.
Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com.
