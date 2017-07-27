News By Tag
Dr. Elizabeth F. Callahan Reveals Breakthrough Skin Tightening Treatment
INFINIskin™ Technology Trending in the Finest Practices Worldwide is Now Available at Sarasota's SkinSmart Dermatology
"We are always at the forefront of the latest cosmetic surgical and non-surgical techniques to provide our patients with the very best in individualized skin care," stated Dr. Elizabeth F. Callahan, Founder and Medical Director of SkinSmart Dermatology. "Fresher. Healthier. Smoother. Softer. Skin Tightening - these are the outstanding results of this clinically proven procedure - and what most women and men are looking to achieve."
INFINIskin™ treatment takes approximately 45 minutes and patients experience a natural healing process with minimal downtime. This makes it possible to have a more youthful and smooth appearance without the worry of missing work or social events.
Individuals wanting a non-invasive facelift for sagging or aged skin and tightening of the skin on the face and neck will benefit from this technique due to its ability to stimulate natural regrowth of collagen and elastin in all skin types, which helps smooth lines and wrinkles, improving the skin's overall appearance. This delicate, safe procedure is also effective in treating acne scarring and reducing the appearance of pore size – the ideal solution for creating a flawless complexion.
Possible results and benefits:
- Smoothes lines and wrinkles
- Reduces and tightens large pores
- Improves the skin's tone, texture and color
- Treats stretch marks
- Improves the appearance of scars, including those caused by acne, surgery and raised keloid scars
- Improves and blends skin discoloration, such as Melasma, hyperpigmentation and sun damage
For more information on INFINIskin™ treatment or the full scope of services available at SkinSmart Dermatology, visit SarasotaDermatologist.com or call 941-308-7546.
About SkinSmart Dermatology
Located at 5911 N. Honore Avenue, Suite 210, SkinSmart Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatology practice that provides advanced medical, aesthetic skin care and surgical cancer treatments. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth F. Callahan, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, the practice has four certified, experienced medical practitioners committed to providing the highest level of customer service delivered with professionalism and genuine care.
Located at 5911 N. Honore Avenue, Suite 210, SkinSmart Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatology practice that provides advanced medical, aesthetic skin care and surgical cancer treatments. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Elizabeth F. Callahan, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, the practice has four certified, experienced medical practitioners committed to providing the highest level of customer service delivered with professionalism and genuine care.
