NoMo Car Sickness with NoMo Nausea
According to an article published by The Independent online, carsickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting sensory signals from the eyes and other sensory nods about the movement of the body in a given environment. These conflicting signals may cause a carsickness sufferer to experience uncontrollable nausea and vomiting. This troublesome malady can spoil a family road trip, put a damper on a romantic weekend getaway and even ruin the back seat of your new car. Fortunately, the NoMo Nausea wristband provides a drug-free, natural treatment for carsickness that is safe for the whole family. Combining the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure with the anti-nausea properties of peppermint essential oil, the easy to use NoMo Nausea band starts working mere seconds after the user puts it on. The carsickness sufferer need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.
Other acupressure wristbands may be on the market, but none of them feature NoMo Nausea's patented combination of aromatherapy and acupressure. In addition, according to an article published in the medical journal Gastroenterology, the NoMo Nausea band has also been clinically proven to be 50% more effective than acupressure alone in reducing nausea and vomiting among patients who had received an endoscopic procedure. These miraculous results have led the NoMo Nausea wristband to be a favorite among hospitals, surgical centers and doctors offices who want to offer their patients a drug-free, effective way to treat post-operative nausea and vomiting. Luckily for consumers, the NoMo Nausea band is now available over the counter online and in stores at multiple retailers.
Founder, CEO and trailblazing mompreneur Jacqueline Darna is delighted that NoMo Nausea can now help parents and consumers across the country cope with carsickness. "The NoMo Nausea wristband has been so helpful for treating my kids' carsickness when we've gone on family road trips," Darna exclaimed. "I'm thrilled that people all over the world no longer have to be held back by the nausea and vomiting that comes with carsickness."
The NoMo Nausea band is rapidly expanding across the United States and recently became available at over 200 Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Moreover, the band will soon hit the shelves of 6,000 CVS Pharmacies across the country. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
