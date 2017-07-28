Tile Outlets of America Voted Best of Southwest Florida for Tile and Cabinets

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Tile Outlets of America is proud to announce that it has been voted Best for Tile and Cabinets in the 27th Annual Best of Southwest Florida Readers' Choice Poll run by the News-Press. The poll lasted from June 12 through June 23, 2017 with readers and customers in the Fort Myers area deciding which businesses are the best.

"On behalf of myself and the rest of the employee owners of Tile Outlets of America we are thrilled to have been chosen by our community to be the best store for purchasing tile and cabinets," says Michele Hoover, vice-president of operations, Tile Outlets of America and general manager of the Fort Myers store.

The Readers' Choice poll included the following categories:

·   For the Home
·   Health, fitness and beauty
·   Best Place to Buy
·   Goods & Services
·   Automotive/Marine
·   Real Estate
·   Fun, Games, Recreation
·   Shopper's Paradise
·   Restaurant/Food and Nightlife
·   Goods and Services
·   Local Personalities

Tile Outlets of America was listed in "For the Home" in two subcategories, cabinets and tile based on the vast selection of tile and cabinetry products available.

Employee owners Kendra Weaver and Michelle Slobodzian received the awards on behalf of Tile Outlets of America in Fort Myers.

Each Tile Outlets of America store features an Inspiration Center where visitors can see how tile and cabinets in different finishes look together. Shoppers can discuss their projects with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning. Store managers and sales associates at all stores have been certified as Ceramic Tile Specialists by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America.

Visitors to Tile Outlets of America will find in-stock tile products such as pool tile, ceramic and porcelain tile; glass, metal and stone mosaics; decorative inserts and liners; bathroom accessories such as stone sinks, soap dishes and towel bars; and tile installation products including saws, mortars, grouts, glues and everything in-between.

Other items, such as RTA kitchen and bath cabinets, can be special ordered for rapid delivery from the Fort Myers and Tampa stores. Vanities are available at all three stores.

A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.

All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa – are open 7 days a week and regularly feature manager's specials.

"We are grateful to all of our customers and community members who took the time to vote. We strive to always be the best and provide each customer with an exceptional shopping experience from our expert employee owners," added Hoover.

To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America and the 27th Annual Best of Southwest Florida Readers' Choice Poll, visit https://www.tileoutlets.com/blog/best-of-southwest-florid....

##

Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."

Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.TileOutlets.com.

