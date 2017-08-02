News By Tag
United Way Adds Jeanne Rademacher to its Team
In her new role, Rademacher will oversee 2-1-1, Help Me Grow and Campaign for Working Families, which includes VITA and financial literacy programs.
She joins the United Way after having served as a contractor with CareerSource Flagler-Volusia as the president of Training Initiatives, Inc. Her prior work experience includes serving as the education and training specialist for the Department of Children and Families, the director of education and training for the Domestic Abuse Council, and as a program director/probation officer in Volusia County.
Rademacher is a certified Florida Department of Law Enforcement instructor and adjunct faculty member at Daytona State College, as well as a certified job career transition coach and a job career development coach.
Raised in Connecticut, she has lived in Fla. since 1977. She has held various offices in local and regional community groups. She is the current chair of the Leadership committee for IDignity Volusia as well as a volunteer. She is a board member of the Volusia County Women's Network and Southeastern Employment and Training Association as well as chair of Inspiration Grant and a member of the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, the Society for Human Resource Management, and Association of Training and Development. She is also a volunteer for the Women's Build for Halifax Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, she became a licensed pilot.
"We are thrilled to add Jeanne to our team with her wealth of community and agency experience,"
About United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund programs making a community impact. For more information, please visit the web-site http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
