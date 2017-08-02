 
News By Tag
* United Way
* Volusia County
* Flagler County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


United Way Adds Jeanne Rademacher to its Team

 
 
UWVFC logo
UWVFC logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
United Way
Volusia County
Flagler County

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dennis Burns, CEO of United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC), is pleased to announce the organization has hired Jeanne Rademacher as director of community programs.

In her new role, Rademacher will oversee 2-1-1, Help Me Grow and Campaign for Working Families, which includes VITA and financial literacy programs.

She joins the United Way after having served as a contractor with CareerSource Flagler-Volusia as the president of Training Initiatives, Inc. Her prior work experience includes serving as the education and training specialist for the Department of Children and Families, the director of education and training for the Domestic Abuse Council, and as a program director/probation officer in Volusia County.

Rademacher is a certified Florida Department of Law Enforcement instructor and adjunct faculty member at Daytona State College, as well as a certified job career transition coach and a job career development coach.

Raised in Connecticut, she has lived in Fla. since 1977. She has held various offices in local and regional community groups. She is the current chair of the Leadership committee for IDignity Volusia as well as a volunteer.  She is a board member of the Volusia County Women's Network and Southeastern Employment and Training Association as well as chair of Inspiration Grant and a member of the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals, the Society for Human Resource Management, and Association of Training and Development.  She is also a volunteer for the Women's Build for Halifax Habitat for Humanity. Most recently, she became a licensed pilot.

"We are thrilled to add Jeanne to our team with her wealth of community and agency experience," said Dennis Burns, CEO of UWVFC. "She is already making great strides in her new role and we look forward to watching our programs thrive under her leadership."

# # #

About United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund programs making a community impact.  For more information, please visit the web-site http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
End
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org Email Verified
Tags:United Way, Volusia County, Flagler County
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share