Liz Baxter To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 9th, 2017
Liz Baxter will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 9th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Liz Baxter is the first lesbian contestant on the iconic game show LOVE CONNECTION airing on Fox.
This marks the first Gay/Lesbian episode of the show in its history of over 1k episodes.
Watch the trailer: http://www.fox.com/
Emmy Award winner Andy Cohen hosts the one-hour reboot of the original dating show that features single men and women from all walks of life searching for romance.
In the unscripted series, singles are followed on three blind dates to see if a match can be made.
The contestants then open up about their experiences in front of a live studio audience.
It was Cohen who asked Fox if gay/lesbian singles — who had been absent from the original show which aired in the 80s and 90s — could be included in this latest iteration.
The network's response? "Of course!"
It is exciting that this inclusion will not only promote LGBTQ visibility but also be broadcast on mainstream network television as a nonissue.
"I never thought that I would be in this position, but I'm super proud of being gay, so I'm happy to be an advocate in any way. It's a perfect time to say, 'We're here. We're a part of the mainstream community. We're on TV. And we're not going away,'" says the 32-year old Liz Baxter.
Baxter understands the need to accurately portray the LGBTQ experience.
Sure, LGBTQ inclusive programs are more and more part of the new normal - The onscreen growing trend clearly mirrors the nationwide embrace of today's evolving culture, traditions, expectations and new frontiers of the LGBT community. Yet although content on TV has gradually improved the way it presents gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and questioning characters, still negative stereotypes continue to afflict such entertainment.
The trailblazing Indianapolis native wants to change mentalities when it comes to visibility.
She's already travailing to move the needle and pave the way for others with her ongoing commitment to amplifying and celebrating queer women's voices as a LGBTQ blogger & Vlogger.
Off camera, Baxter is not only a savvy business woman (she works as traveling sales woman in the medical field) but also a fervent gay right activist who is devoted to make a difference and inspire change promoting women empowerment, diversity and inclusion.
For more info on Liz Baxter go to: www.yourfriendlyneighborhoodlesbian.com
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Liz Baxter and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Liz Baxter live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday August 9th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
