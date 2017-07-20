News By Tag
Contemporary collection Kickstarter release
Wooden watches crafted for a sustainable future
July 20, 2017
The launch of the contemporary collection on Kickstarter
Narwood LTD has officially launched their new contemporary collection available on Kickstarter now. For over a year the company has been working on the next generation of watches from the classic collection. The final design features a sustainably harvested wood insert for a bezel and a genuine leather strap that softens with time.
Narwood has taken to Kickstarter to raise funds for their four brand new watches, each one features a different grain of wood. All of these watches are waterproof, scratch-proof and come with a handcrafted bamboo watch box. The watches that define Narwood as a company, the classic collection, are also available on Kickstarter as Narwood is aiming to expand production of their 100% wooden watches. What truly sets this watch company from the rest of the market is that they give back to the community, as by buying a watch you are helping plant trees in areas affected by deforestation.
Each watch in the new contemporary collection features a 42mm case with a unique wood grain bezel, at 6mm in height the watch is incredibly thin, yet with a stainless steel casing and mineral crystal glass it is waterproof and scratch proof so wherever your life takes you the contemporary collection from Narwood will be more than suitable. In order to set themselves apart from the market, Narwood has made sure that all the materials are sourced sustainably and for every watch sold a tree is planted.
About Narwood
Founded in 2016, Narwood is a London based Watch company. Focused on changing the dynamic of watch market, they have created some iconic watches. Namely, the classic collection which is made entirely of either sustainably harvested Maplewood or Sandalwood. Narwood has teamed up with the charity One Tree Planted to make sure that money raised from the sale of their watches goes back into planting trees, enabling them to keep on making watches for years to come. Their Kickstarter has been live for less than 5 days and they have already raised over 140% of their goal.
For more details about their Kickstarter click here (https://www.kickstarter.com/
