Asset Campus Housing Adds 1,400 Beds to Its Family of Managed Student Housing Communities
The Crossings and The Arbors are new developments that are set to welcome their first residents in 2018. Both will serve students taking classes at nearby California State University campuses. Combined, the two properties add 1,402 beds to Asset Campus' student housing portfolio. Amenities at the two properties will include fully equipped computer labs and state-of-the-
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. It manages a student housing portfolio of over 250 properties and is the largest third-party student housing management company in the nation. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, Asset Campus provides services that include property management, asset management, development, and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.
