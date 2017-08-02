U.S. Army Exercises Option on UH-72A Lakota Virtual Maintenance Trainer

DiSTI to continue delivering support to the WAATS for the UH-72A Virtual Maintenance Trainer

-- The DiSTI Corporation, a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions, announces the award of option year 2 of Interim Contractor Support (ICS) from the U.S Army for the UH-72A Lakota Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT).The initial $4.4 million contract on the UH-72A included the development of a VMT to provide students the ability to familiarize and practice maintenance tasks in an interactive 3D game-like envrionment. The delivery included twelve (12) interactive student workstations with a networked Instructor station, an additional "hangar" workstation collocated with a hardware-based trainer, and a "reach-back"training capability to deploy virtual training content on hand-held mobile devices.The trainer was successfully implemented at the Western Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (WAATS) in Marana, Arizona in early 2016 and graduated its first class of trainees that June. Since the UH-72A is an Army variant of a commercial helicopter, the VMT is built such that students learn to maintain the aircraft to FAA standards."This program was one of the first that DiSTI delivered as a Prime Contractor to the US Army for our VMT solutions", said Joe Swinski, President of DiSTI. "The cornerstone of the program was based on our proven software toolchain called VE Studio and our patented end-to-end solution for requirements analysis and traceability, design, development, and testing. What is especially unique about this solution is that we have provided the Army the ability to conduct training on large screens, desktop size screens, as well as mobile devices. In addition, their solution has also been designed to be deployed on Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms. As the Army looks to take advantage of the new capabilities that these technologies offer, their current UH-72A trainer can be easily expanded. There is a tremendous amount of interest within the Defense and Commercial industries to use AR and VR technology to improve training and we are able to deliver that capability today."DiSTI has a proven legacy in developing interactive 3D maintenance training applications. Over the past decade major OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have used DiSTI's technologies and proven processes to produce world-class maintenance trainers at the lowest cost with unmatched performance and fidelity. Manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Textron deliver stunning virtual maintenance trainers supported by VE Studio and DiSTI.# # #Our flagship product, GL Studio, delivers advanced high-performance 3D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics,instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3D virtual maintenance training solutions. DiSTI's VE Studio is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.