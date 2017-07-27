News By Tag
Inver Grove Heights HVAC Company Offers Tips on How to Save on Cooling Bills
Prescription Heating & Cooling discusses ways to save energy and money this summer
Smarter Thermostats
Programmable thermostats are a fantastic way to save energy and money. You simply program your thermostat to run at certain times or when temperatures reach certain points within the home. These free up time for you as well as ensure your air conditioning is running as efficiently as possible even when you're not at home.
Drapes and Curtains
Especially during the day when the sun is shining, close all of the curtains and drapes. There are even special thermal curtains you can buy and hang up that will help block out some of the sun's heat. Also make sure that you keep all windows closed and do not open doors that lead outside unless it is absolutely necessary.
Vents
Make sure you keep all of your air conditioning registers open, not closed, even in rooms you do not use a lot. The only registers we suggest that you keep closed would be in the lower levels of your home such as a basement or crawlspace. Contrary to popular belief, closing off registers does not help lower your electric bill.
Air Filters
The air filters for your air conditioner should be cleaned or replaced every one to three months depending on your usage. Cleaning or replacing your air filters on something of a schedule is another means of improving the functionality of your system. An HVAC contractor will be able to clean and change these filters for you as well.
Appliances
Avoid using appliances that produce more heat within the home. For example, when you cook food, try to use your microwave instead of your oven. Or, go outside and have a barbeque!
You should never have to endure a hot house due to a malfunctioning cooling system.
No matter what, it always helps to enlist the expertise of your local, trusted HVAC contractor.
Prescription Heating & Cooling is well-versed in all things heating and cooling and is proud to serve Inver Grove Heights and the surrounding areas with heating and air conditioning repair and installation. Its team of HVAC technicians can service and repair all brands of heating and cooling units, and they can install HVAC equipment. For more information on heating and air conditioning and how to get ready for the changing seasons, visit the blog at http://www.prescriptionheatingandcooling.com/
