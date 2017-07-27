News By Tag
* News
* Planet
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Breaking News: Planet 9 Found!
Mr Green, an amateur astronomer from Hampshire UK has reportedly discovered the mysterious ninth planet in our solar system.
Astronomers have been searching for what is commonly referred to as Planet Nine for some years now, after a consensus was formed that there must be an additional planet lurking on the outer reaches of our heliosphere.
Planet Nine has thus far been referred to as a hypothetical planet, as until now nobody had seen it or managed to track its movements. According to leading scientists such as Mike Brown, the reasoning behind the existence of the planet is as an explanation for why the other planets in our solar system circle the sun on a tilted orbit. Brown and others believe that a planet possibly ten times the size of Earth is weighing the whole solar system down and causing this misalignment.
Astronomers Scott Sheppard and Chadwick Trujillo have been scanning the skies using some of the world's best telescopes, but have only managed to cover about 10% of the area in which the planet could be up to now. For this reason, they enlisted the help of amateurs all over the world. This worldwide search led Brown to predict that the planet would be discovered by the end of 2017.
If these reports are to be believed (http://www.easier.com/
Green's discovery happened just over a month ago, and he is now awaiting official confirmation after having sent his findings to the UK Space Agency. If it turns out that he is correct and what he saw is Planet Nine, he will have earned the right to name it himself. Green has vowed to name the planet after his cat, Emoji.
There are still officially only eight planets in our solar system until the space agencies approve Mr Green's sighting. Pluto was believed to be a planet until 2006 when it was reclassified as a dwarf planet, now known only as Asteroid Number 134340.
<iframe width="560" height="315"
Contact
ICS-dig
***@ics-digital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse