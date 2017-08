When you need to pay CGT for compensation payments

End

-- The payment related to the loss, destruction or compulsory acquisition of an underlying asset may constitute a capital gain tax event. For example, a government payment for the compulsory acquisition of a property will be treated as capital proceeds from the disposal of the asset.The cost base and reduced cost base are reduced by the compensation amount.When a compensation payment is not related to an underlying asset but compensates for the disposal of the right to compensation, the capital gain or loss is the difference between the compensation amount and the incidental costs.A temporary fluctuation in the value of a goodwill is not considered a permanent damage or reduction in the value of the goodwill.PS.Those who make a capital gain from a compensation of a loss, destruction or compulsory acquisition of a capital gain tax asset may defer it.