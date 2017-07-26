News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AACY Celebrates 20 Years of Changing Lives
Elected officials, business, healthcare, education and religious leaders will join together to celebrate the opening of school in Palm Beach County and thanking those who have made a difference for many families.
Over the past two decades, the nonprofit has been under the leadership of 2012 CNN Top Ten Hero, Dr. Connie Siskowski. Siskowski is the voice and founder of what is now AACY the vision of which is for every youth caring for ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members to achieve success in school and life. Its Mission is to increase awareness and provide support services for youth caregivers and their families by connecting them with healthcare, education and community resources.
Conservatively estimated, there are more than 10,000 middle and high school students in Palm Beach County. The organization's team has served 1,342 youth caregivers and their families during the past decade just between Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. With support in school, out of school and at home, more than 95% of CYP participants graduate high school with more than 80% of them going on to post-secondary education.
WHEN: Thursday, August 24
10:00 am – 12 noon
WHERE: Lakeside Terrace
7880 Glades Road
Boca Raton, Florida 33434
WHY: Proceeds of the breakfast will benefit the Caregiving Youth Project that is working to expand its service area.
Breakfast tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Please contact (561) 391-7401, to purchase a ticket or for more information.
Established in 2005, Allegiance Home Health and Rehab is the recent winner of the Boca Chamber's Small Business of the year. It is a Medicare certified, award-winning home health agency that also specializes in Private Duty and Companion Services to assist with daily living activities. Allegiance has been named Home Care Elite and Top 500 Agency since it's eligibility in 2009 and serves clients from Boca Raton to Sebastian as it works to help those in their care 24/7 regain and maintain their independence at home. Rosie Inguanzo-Martin is the President and CEO and is also the newest member of the AACY Board. http://www.ahhrehab.com/
The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is a Florida based 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation that began meeting to serve the greater Boca Raton community in August 1997. Today AACY is the only organization of its kind in the United States solely dedicated to addressing the issues surrounding the silent, vulnerable and hidden population, conservatively estimated to exceed 1.4 million children, who provide care for ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members. Its mission is to increase awareness and provide support services for youth caregivers and their families by connecting them with healthcare, education and community resources. AACY's model program, the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP), works in partnership with The School District of Palm Beach County. www.aacy.org
Contact
Connie Siskowski, President
***@aacy.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse