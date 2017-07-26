News By Tag
AOD Throttle Cable Return Bracket
California Pony Cars proudly launches the AOD Throttle Cable Return Bracket. This cable return bracket is one of the latest parts that we have added to our AOD Conversion Kit accessory line. The AOD Carburetor return spring and bracket are to be used with AOD Kickdown cable and throttle cable. This bracket with dual springs was made to mount throttle cable and kick down cable and also has a tension screw to secure the bracket from moving when pressure is implemented. Please note that this bracket mounts to the rear of your carburetor.
MSRP: $29.95
This part is also included in the following AOD Conversion Kits:
-1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors:
-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors:
- 1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors:
-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors:
-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit, 7-part kit : P/N: TRA-670-407
-1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit : P/N: TRA-650-421
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View part online: http://calponycars.com/
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
