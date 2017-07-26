 
News By Tag
* AOD Throttle Bracket
* Cable return bracket
* Carburetor Bracket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

AOD Throttle Cable Return Bracket

 
 
AOD THROTTLE CABLE RETURN BRACKET
AOD THROTTLE CABLE RETURN BRACKET
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AOD Throttle Bracket
Cable return bracket
Carburetor Bracket

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Riverside - California - US

Subject:
Products

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ENG-000-310

California Pony Cars proudly launches the AOD Throttle Cable Return Bracket. This cable return bracket is one of the latest parts that we have added to our AOD Conversion Kit accessory line. The  AOD Carburetor return spring and bracket are to be used with AOD Kickdown cable and throttle cable. This bracket with dual springs was made to mount throttle cable and kick down cable and also has a tension screw to secure the bracket from moving when pressure is implemented. Please note that this bracket mounts to the rear of your carburetor.

MSRP: $29.95

This part is also included in the following AOD Conversion Kits:

-1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-656-404

-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Edlebrock Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-670-403

- 1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-656-402

-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-670-401

-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit, 7-part kit : P/N: TRA-670-407

-1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit : P/N: TRA-650-421

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

View part online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/1048-aod-throttl...

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Tags:AOD Throttle Bracket, Cable return bracket, Carburetor Bracket
Industry:Automotive
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share