Stockdale Capital Partners Appoints Richie Dinets as Managing Director & General Counsel
By: Stockdale Capital Partners
Dinets brings to Stockdale over 15 years of institutional private equity real estate experience, including seven years at Tishman Speyer, where he most recently served as Managing Director and General Counsel for the Western United States. In that role, he oversaw legal strategy for acquisitions, development, joint ventures, financing, leasing, and asset management across major West Coast markets totaling $9 billion in AUM across multiple asset classes. Prior to that, he served as Senior Director and Associate Counsel for the Midwest and Western Regions, supporting complex transactions and portfolio level initiatives across multiple asset classes.
Dinets has built a strong foundation in private practice having worked in the real estate departments at several of the nation's leading law firms including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Morrison & Foerster and Allen Matkins representing institutional and non institutional investors, developers, operators, lenders, and borrowers nationwide. His work included major acquisitions and dispositions, development projects, construction and permanent financing, securitized and mezzanine lending, preferred equity structures, Shari'ah compliant financings, and EB 5 program transactions. He also negotiated a wide range of real estate agreements and advised clients on corporate governance, entity formation, and joint venture structuring.
"Richie's deep transactional experience and ability to navigate complex real estate structures make him an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team," said Stockdale Managing Partner Dan Michaels. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform and pursue compelling opportunities across our target markets."
At Stockdale, Dinets will oversee legal strategy across all investment vehicles, support transaction execution, manage outside counsel relationships, and ensure best in class governance and compliance practices. He will also play a key role in shaping the firm's long term strategic initiatives.
"Stockdale has an impressive track record of identifying and executing high quality real estate opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth," said Dinets.
Dinets earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, where he served as a Note and Comment Editor for the Loyola of Los Angeles Law Review and as a Research Assistant to Professor Linda Beres. He holds a B.A. in Political Science/International Relations and Economics from UC San Diego.
About Stockdale Capital Partners
Stockdale Capital Partners (http://www.stockdalecapital.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on equity and credit strategies across property types and the risk spectrum. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm operates six offices nationwide and manages approximately $3 billion in gross assets. Stockdale's portfolio includes healthcare, hospitality, mixed-use, multifamily, office, and retail properties across the United States.
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
