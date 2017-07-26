 
TRU Staffing Partners Named in the 2017 Best of the Midwest Awards

Company recognized in two categories: Best Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency and Best Legal Recruiter
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces the company was ranked as a Best Legal Recruiter and a Best Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency in the Best of the Midwest Awards 2017.

TheBest of the Midwest Awards are a readers' choice ranking of the top legal vendors and law schools in the Midwest region. Readers take the survey and vote in different categories for organizations that they believe provide the best services, products or education to law firms and corporations.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized in the Midwest as the agency of choice – especially when it comes directly from people we work with day to day," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "Katelyn Heston, TRU's Midwest manager of recruitment, has done an incredible job expanding our dominance in this region by providing the highest caliber of talent to corporations, law firms and service providers in the legal industry's most in-demand verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity," shares Coseglia. "We look forward to representing the best and brightest throughout the Midwest, and thank you to everyone who took the time to vote!"

In previous years, in addition to being recognized by Best of the Midwest, the company has received recognition from the Best of the National Law Journal, Best of Washington, D.C./Legal Times and the New York Law Journalawards, among others. TRU is also an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, 2016.

For the complete list of the 2017 Best of the Midwest Awards and their recipients, go to

http://pdfserver.amlaw.com/nlj/supplements/Best_Midwest/i....

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider communities. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

