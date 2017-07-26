News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Named in the 2017 Best of the Midwest Awards
Company recognized in two categories: Best Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency and Best Legal Recruiter
TheBest of the Midwest Awards are a readers' choice ranking of the top legal vendors and law schools in the Midwest region. Readers take the survey and vote in different categories for organizations that they believe provide the best services, products or education to law firms and corporations.
"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized in the Midwest as the agency of choice – especially when it comes directly from people we work with day to day," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "Katelyn Heston, TRU's Midwest manager of recruitment, has done an incredible job expanding our dominance in this region by providing the highest caliber of talent to corporations, law firms and service providers in the legal industry's most in-demand verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity,"
In previous years, in addition to being recognized by Best of the Midwest, the company has received recognition from the Best of the National Law Journal, Best of Washington, D.C./Legal Times and the New York Law Journalawards, among others. TRU is also an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, 2016.
