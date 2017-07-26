News By Tag
Cortet by CEL Launches New Z10 Zigbee Extender
The new Cortet Z10 Range Extender is a reliable, secure, and easy to install way to extend the range and capacity of a zigbee network within large facilities or facilities with a poor RF environment. REACH and ROHS certified
Easy to use, affordable and reliable device expands the size and range of zigbee networks in industrial and commercial facilities
August 1, 2017 – Santa Clara, CA
Cortet™ by CEL today announced the availability of the Cortet Z10 Range Extender (CGW-Z-010) for use in various wireless sensor network (WSN), machine-to-machine (M2M), and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Z10 Range Extender has been optimized for RF performance, providing industry-leading range within a compact and attractive design that is ideal for any project.
The Cortet Z10 Range Extender is a reliable, secure, and easy to install way to extend the range and/or capacity of a zigbee network within large facilities or facilities with a poor RF environment. The Z10 Range Extender is capable of distances greater than 325 feet (100M) in interior environments. It's built in software makes it easy to set up the extender and commission the device into a zigbee network.
The Z10 is an HA 1.2 compliant repeater and range extender for a zigbee network. The Z10 requires a zigbee Coordinator such as the Cortet E100 Gateway. The Z10 Range Extender is also REACH and ROHS certified and has been tested to work well with a wide range of industrial lighting controllers, luminaires, lamps and other accessories from companies like Leviton, ILLUMRA and Magnitude.
"The Z10 acts as a relay for zigbee messages between zigbee devices that are otherwise out of range," explains Erik Davidson, Cortet's Director of Marketing and Product Management. "For example, a Cortet Z10 Range Extender can be used to relay messages between zigbee end nodes and an otherwise out of range zigbee Coordinator such as a Cortet E100 Gateway. The Cortet Z10 Range Extender can also be used to increase the total number of zigbee devices that a zigbee Coordinator can communicate with."
Key Technical Features:
Input AC Voltage 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Maximum Current Drain 0.07A
Operating Temperature Range -20 to 40C [-4 to 104F]
Product Dimensions when installed - 60.3mm x 51.0mm x 42.1mm [2.37 in x 2.00 in x 1.66 in]
AC input IEC Type A, ungrounded, non-polarized
More information about the Z10 Range Extender can be found at https://www.cortet.com/
About Cortet by CEL
The Cortet engineering team, with decades of experience in real world commercial control systems, can provide integration expertise to help with the design, installation and fine tuning of entire systems required for industrial and commercial buildings.
Cortet™ is an integral part of CEL, a trusted wireless partner of Fortune 100s and small companies alike for over 55 years. Cortet by CEL designs and provides complete hardware and software solutions that OEMs can use to quickly and profitably launch their own IoT-enabled product lines and their own complete IoT-enabled control systems for the smart building industry. Cortet designs and manufactures the Cortet™ and MeshConnect®
CEL has technical centers in Santa Clara, California (Silicon Valley), Buffalo Grove, Illinois (Chicago area) and Lafayette, Colorado (Boulder/Denver area). CEL supports customers through direct sales offices, sales representatives, and distributors worldwide, with offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo that support the Asia Pacific region. Visit us online at http://cortet.com/
Contact
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
