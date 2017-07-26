GNEISS App Takes Development to Next Level; Launches Alpha to Users

New, Charlotte-based player in blockchain brings new value to crypto-tokens, smart contracts & economy.

GNEISS

Contact

GNEISS

Michael Morton, CEO

***@gneiss.io GNEISSMichael Morton, CEO

End

-- Global Network Encryption Investment Security Service (https://GNEISS.io)officially launched the Alpha version of their much-anticipated App to the public.GNEISS is the newest player in the blockchain platform space, crafting and adding unprecedented value and security for users. With its exchange platform, GNEISS users can create, transact, and destroy any crypto-asset or smart contract in a personal "E-Vault" utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. The GNEISS app is built to replace traditional dependency upon third-party market vendors (such as banks) for transactions and to provide a unique capacity for users to easily create crypto-assets of their choosing to trade in a digital marketplace via smart contracts.Each GNEISS user who registers for the app via the website will have secure access to a private E-Vault. Although this is required by law to uphold any smart contracts made, the GNEISS app development team has gone to great measures to provide an added security measure.Starting today, users will have the ability to create, send, and trade their own crypto-asset with the built in smart contracts of Privacy, Mint/Burn, Transaction and Interest Tax. Users will be able to trade a number of fiat currencies including: the U.S. Dollar (USDT), the Euro (EURT), Chinese Yuan (CNYT), Great Britain Pound (GBPT), Canadian Dollar (CADT), and the Australian Dollar (AUDT)."This launch gives people the ability to create their own crypto-tokens and smart contracts," Founder Michael Morton stated. "We have had six fiat currency pairs tethered for weeks which means users can start trading the world's most-traded forex pairs on the GNEISS platform."This Alpha version is just the beginning. Secured, smart contracts, including (but not limited to) derivatives, insurance and loans are in the process of completion as are DAOs. As well, a decentralized mobile app is set for completion by the end of 2017. It is reported that a Beta version will be available by the end of Q3 2017. The full launch of the platform will happen in early 2018. All appropriate paperwork has been filed to list GNEISS on Poloniex; the company anticipates listing on that exchange in the next several weeks.Morton is adamant that GNEISS has the power to transform investing in what he calls a 'trustless economy'. "GNEISS will revolutionize financial transactions between people as much as the internet changed the transmission of data," he says. "It will bring into existence an open, free, and accessible market powered by blockchain technology which will put the power of Wall Street into people's hands - where it should be."Unlock the power of the blockchain, and take control of your financial freedom. GNEISS is the first peer-to-peer blockchain platform that allows the creation of any financial contract middleman-free by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. GNEISS can do everything financial marketplaces can do - only better, cheaper, faster, peer-to-peer, and more efficiently. Welcome to the GNEISS Revolution. For more information, please visit GNEISS.io.