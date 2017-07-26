News By Tag
First Annual Granite Group Employee Golf Tournament raises $4,000 for Make-A-Wish NH
"We are extremely proud to see our team members work together to raise this kind of money for such a fantastic organization. Yes, getting out to play some golf was nice but the most important thing is that we know we'll have a part in helping a special child get a special wish. We are already looking forward to doing this again next year and shooting for an even bigger number!" said Chris Ploss, The Granite Group's Chief Operating Officer.
To learn more about how you can donate to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, please visit: http://nh.wish.org/
About The Ultimate Bath Store
The Ultimate Bath Store is New England's premier bath and kitchen center and the exclusive showroom chain of The Granite Group. Featuring 16 fully-decorated and staffed locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Rhode Island, The Ultimate Bath Stores have the largest Kohler inventory in New England, and also feature Bain Ultra air tubs, Elkay kitchen sinks, Basco shower enclosures and multiple other world class product lines.
For more on The Ultimate Bath Store, please visit: http://www.ultimatebathstore.com
About The Granite Group
Winner of Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine's 2013 Supply House of the Year Award, The Granite Group features 34 Branch locations throughout New England. They are a full-service wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling, water and propane supplies. They pride themselves on supplying the highest quality products in the industry, delivered through a dynamic distribution system. They also know that customer service is their most important product and every member of their team is focused on delivering the best service possible to their customers. From an experienced and knowledgeable inside staff to a strong outside sales force, The Granite Group works every day to meet its customers' needs and exceed their expectations.
For more on The Granite Group, please visit: http://www.thegranitegroup.com
Contact
Brad Dupuis
bdupuis@thegranitegroup.com
