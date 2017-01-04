News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing EMJ Rheumatology 4.1
After the success of previous years, the annual EULAR congress was highly anticipated and this year's meeting, held in the magnificent city of Madrid, Spain, did not disappoint. Attendees saw the launch of the EULAR campaign "Don't Delay, Connect Today!", which was used to highlight the importance of early recognition and treatment of rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease. A range of congress highlights can be found within this eJournal, relating to the plethora of scientific sessions and poster tours from the congress, as well as a selection of abstract reviews submitted by the researchers themselves following their presentations. Moving on to the interview section of the journal, four prestigious members of the EMJ Rheumatology Editorial Board discuss an array of topics including their achievements and future hopes for the field of rheumatology.
Additionally, this eJournal contains a number of carefully selected, peer-reviewed articles summarising the current ground-breaking research carried out by expert rheumatology researchers. These include a paper by De Paepe detailing the use of osmolytes as mediators of muscle inflammation in myositis and a recent review of the advances in epigenetics and integration of omics in lupus, by Hui-Yuen et al. The much-anticipated Editor's Pick for this edition is a study by Clarke, investigating HLA-B27 acute anterior uveitis. Available now: http://emjreviews.com/
EMJ Rheumatology 4.1 is a great resource for anyone who would like a comprehensive summary of the key topics discussed at this year's EULAR congress and is interested in the most recent developments in rheumatology research. Commenting on this exciting new publication, Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ said: "The whole team at EMJ are extremely proud to share this edition of EMJ Rheumatology with you all. We hope the medical community finds its unique combination of congress highlights and feature articles an interesting and inspiring read."
-END-
About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/
Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse