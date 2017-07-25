 
News By Tag
* Spectra Music Group
* We All Need Time
* We The Dreamers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

We The Dreamers To Release Their Spectra Music Group Debut Album "We All Need Time" August 4, 2017

We The Dreamers are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut album "We All Need Time" on Friday August 4th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!
 
 
A1YOV3RgKgL._SX522_
A1YOV3RgKgL._SX522_
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Spectra Music Group
* We All Need Time
* We The Dreamers

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- We The Dreamers are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut album "We All Need Time" on Friday August 4th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

We The Dreamers began as a solo endeavor for frontman Myke Wilken, who
founded the project in 2016. Gaining traction from the release of his debut single, "Wiser", Wilken decided to evolve the project into something bigger. After posting on a public Facebook group page for musician referrals, he connected with co-collaborator, Ethan Rose. A New York transplant, Rose found this to be an exciting opportunity to pursue his shared musical visions and goals with Wilken in the city of Angels.

A cup of hot cider and a jam session later, the two realized their undeniable music chemistry and made the decision to re-brand the project as a duo. Covering everything from the writing to the producing, engineering, and performing, We the Dreamers are a unique music partnership offering cinematic elements in their music to create a "Larger than life, sleepy mix of love inspired, electronic influenced song to help you feel that sensation of dreaming &/or flying."

We The Dreamer's new album "We All Need Time" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-order "We All Need Time" on iTunes in the United States here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/we-all-need-time/id1253...

The official website for We The Dreamers may be found at http://www.wethedreamersmusic.com

Follow We The Dreamers on Twitter @We_TheDreamers

The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

Follow Spectra Music Group on Twitter @spectramusicinc

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Spectra Music Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share