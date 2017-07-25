News By Tag
"Nancy" by William Kenneth Jones is published
A moving tribute to a woman who struggles to maintain dignity in the face of adversity
About the Book:
This story should appeal to all those who tried to do what they thought was right. It tells of one such effort made by a person named Nancy – the main character of this story. We first meet her in 1909, when she leaves the protective time of childhood and enters the perilous years leading up to adulthood. We follow her life through a time when it appears to have "neither joy, nor love, nor light, nor certitude, nor peace, nor help from pain" (to borrow a phrase from the poet, MatthewArnold)
The setting of the story is in and around the inner-Manchester district of Angel Meadow. The history of this area symbolizes Nancy's life: an idyllic beginning, then an unfortunate decline followed by a slow and painful struggle to emerge from deep adversity.
About the Author:
For William Kenneth Jones, a long and varied history has conferred a wide variety of experiences:
In addition, obtaining a University degree covering an extensive range of subjects provided many ingredients for an active imagination, which, among other things, William exercises by writing about fact and fiction - as indicated in the books he offers.
"Nancy" by William Kenneth Jones is available in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
This book can also be downloaded in e-book format from:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
New Generation Publishing
Tel. 01234 712 064
E-mail: info@newgeneration-
Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-
