Industry News





"Nancy" by William Kenneth Jones is published

A moving tribute to a woman who struggles to maintain dignity in the face of adversity
 
 
NANCY by William Kenneth Jones
NANCY by William Kenneth Jones
 
ENFIELD, England - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-0755213221

"Nancy"by William Kenneth Jones

A moving tribute to a woman who struggles to maintain dignity in the face of adversity

About the Book:

This story should appeal to all those who tried to do what they thought was right. It tells of one such effort made by a person named Nancy – the main character of this story. We first meet her in 1909, when she leaves the protective time of childhood and enters the perilous years leading up to adulthood. We follow her life through a time when it appears to have "neither joy, nor love, nor light, nor certitude, nor peace, nor help from pain" (to borrow a phrase from the poet, MatthewArnold). However, as we follow her life, we hope that she will find her way to things better. Life can only be a journey of hope.

The setting of the story is in and around the inner-Manchester district of Angel Meadow. The history of this area symbolizes Nancy's life: an idyllic beginning, then an unfortunate decline followed by a slow and painful struggle to emerge from deep adversity.

About the Author:

For William Kenneth Jones, a long and varied history has conferred a wide variety of experiences: these arising from a period in the Royal Marines, the Australian Army, worldwide travels, employment as a vehicle design engineer, then an Admin Manager in finance and computing - along with many etceteras.

In addition, obtaining a University degree covering an extensive range of subjects provided many ingredients for an active imagination, which, among other things, William exercises by writing about fact and fiction - as indicated in the books he offers.

"Nancy" by William Kenneth Jones is available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nancy-Struggle-Maintain-Dignity-...

This book can also be downloaded in e-book format from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nancy-Struggle-Maintain-Dignity-...

Press/Media Contact Details:

New Generation Publishing

Tel. 01234 712 064

E-mail: info@newgeneration-publishing.com

Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-publishing.com
