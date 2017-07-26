 
News By Tag
* Daniel Silva
* House Of Spies
* Daniel Silva Best Seller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Daniel Silva's House of Spies has Reached #3 on the Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers List

Miami Herald Announces Daniel Silva as #3 on the Best-Sellers List
 
 
DANIEL SILVA
DANIEL SILVA
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Daniel Silva
House Of Spies
Daniel Silva Best Seller

Industry:
Books

Location:
Pasadena - California - US

Subject:
Products

PASADENA, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Miami Herald has announced Daniel Silva's new book "House of Spies" has reached #3 on the best-sellers list.  It ranks just below "Camino Island" by John Grisham at #2 and two down from "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly which is holding its position at #1.

This "House of Spies" is a real treat for all Daniel Silva fans. In this thrilling novel, legendary spy, assassin, and art restorer Gabriel Allon is determined to hunt down Saladin, the world's most dangerous terrorist.

If you are a Daniel Silva fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written.  This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the Daniel Silva fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Daniel Silva series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Daniel Silva's books to their fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Daniel Silvabooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Daniel Silva fan.

The Best Reading Order book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2tyseoq

Avid Reader
BestReadingOrder@gmail.com
Old Town Publishing

Contact
Meridith
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Old Town Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridith Berk PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share