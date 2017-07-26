News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Real Estate Lender Zeus CrowdFunding More Than Doubles its U.S. Service Area
The full list of territories in which Zeus CrowdFunding will provide real estate listings for investment are as follows: Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.
"Our largest expansion of services ever is a direct response to increasing demand for real estate crowdfunding opportunities across the U.S.," said Zeus CrowdFunding Founder and Chief Acceleration Officer Steven Kaufman. "We'll continue to rapidly grow our platform, one deal at a time. We want to offer real estate borrowers and investors the same, fast funding and payouts from coast to coast."
Thanks to the real estate crowdfunding industry's only loyalty program—LoyaltyZ—
For more information on America's fastest real estate crowdfunding site, please visit AskZeus.com.
About Zeus CrowdFunding
Zeus CrowdFunding is an online real estate crowdfunding platform launched by Zeus Trust Company in 2016. The ZeusCrowdFunding.com platform offers borrowers the flexibility to structure custom-tailored financing options that address a variety of unique transactions involving property acquisition, refinancing, discounted home buying, renovation projects, transitional properties, non-traditional borrowers, fix-and-flip projects, fix-and-hold projects, transactional financing, gap financing, and transactions requiring time-sensitive funding. For more information on ZeusCrowdFunding.com, please visit AskZeus.com.
Contact
Kathy Bilyea
***@zeuscrowdfunding.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse