Industry News





Real Estate Lender Zeus CrowdFunding More Than Doubles its U.S. Service Area

 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Zeus CrowdFunding, the fastest real estate crowdfunding site in America, will now provide fast funding to more of America than ever before. The company more than doubled its service area this month, expanding to eight new states as well as Washington, D.C.

The full list of territories in which Zeus CrowdFunding will provide real estate listings for investment are as follows: Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

"Our largest expansion of services ever is a direct response to increasing demand for real estate crowdfunding opportunities across the U.S.," said Zeus CrowdFunding Founder and Chief Acceleration Officer Steven Kaufman. "We'll continue to rapidly grow our platform, one deal at a time. We want to offer real estate borrowers and investors the same, fast funding and payouts from coast to coast."

Thanks to the real estate crowdfunding industry's only loyalty program—LoyaltyZ—Zeus CrowdFunding borrowers can receive up to 80 percent of a property's after-repair value (ARV). One of the fastest-growing real estate crowdfunding sites in the world, the platform specializes in lending opportunities up to $2 million, secured by first lien and personal guarantees. New borrowers can receive real estate financing in as little as four days.

For more information on America's fastest real estate crowdfunding site, please visit AskZeus.com.

About Zeus CrowdFunding

Zeus CrowdFunding is an online real estate crowdfunding platform launched by Zeus Trust Company in 2016. The ZeusCrowdFunding.com platform offers borrowers the flexibility to structure custom-tailored financing options that address a variety of unique transactions involving property acquisition, refinancing, discounted home buying, renovation projects, transitional properties, non-traditional borrowers, fix-and-flip projects, fix-and-hold projects, transactional financing, gap financing, and transactions requiring time-sensitive funding. For more information on ZeusCrowdFunding.com, please visit AskZeus.com.

Contact
Kathy Bilyea
***@zeuscrowdfunding.com
