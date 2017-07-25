Team Sekura Auctions Announces Upcoming August 2017 Auctions

End

-- Team Sekura Auctions, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting multiple Auctions with Online Bidding this coming month. These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of August· La Crete, AB. Auction opens for bidding Saturday August 5at 10:00 am MST· Fort Vermilion, AB. Auction opened for bidding Monday July 24at 10:00am MST and closes Saturday August 5at 10:00 am MST· Drayton Valley, AB. Auction opens for bidding Saturday August 26at 10:00 am MSTFirst Time bidding online; Team Sekura Auctions offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Team Sekura Auctions desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.About Team Sekura Auctions: We are your full time Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers. We serve all of Western Canada with offices in Drayton Valley, AB, La Crete, AB, and Westlock, AB. Celebrating over 50+ years of being in business, Team Sekura Auctions prices itself on being a family owned and run company. With extensive knowledge of the equipment and auction market, Team Sekura is your choice to consign equipment and conduct any necessary estate auctions.