BearManor Media announces the release of Boris Karloff's The Veil: Tom Weaver Presents The Scripts
10 of the planned 39 episodes were shot, all with Karloff as host and as leading characters. Then, the Hal Roach Studios were swallowed up by financial quicksand, and The Veil vanished like a spook at sunrise. The episodes ended up not on TV but in warehouse storage. For decades, the fact of their existence was known to practically no one.
This book "unVeils" all the secrets of the supernatural series and its accounts of ghosts (on land, sea, and air), visions, possession, and reincarnation. Appendices include three The Veil scripts, synopses of unproduced scripts, an exhaustive history of Karloff's career as a TV host, rare Karloff photos from the John Antosiewicz Collection, and an Introduction by Boris Karloff.
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.
Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)
Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.
BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
