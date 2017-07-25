 
"Care to be human" is the slogan of Asheville's newest gym/fitness center Riveroak Fitness

 
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Nico Maverick is passionate about helping others transform their lives using physical fitness as the corner stone.  "You could say I'm obsessed with helping people understand to improve our lives we must be balanced, we take this concept in our approach with physical fitness," explained Nico (co-owner of Riveroak Fitness).  "For us to improve our health we have to understand that it begins in our soul.  We have got to want to make a change for the right reasons.  Too often in the physical health/gym world, trainers and gyms have pushed unhealthy body images for both men and women.  This in turn generates poor results and disgruntles everyone and is destructive.  Nor can you achieve some bikini body or 6-pack abs in an unrealistic timeframe.  Nor is that necessarily what should be your goal.  Our objective is to help people become healthy.  This means we have to take a 'holistic' approach.  We work with you to understand your lifestyle, your daily routines and work with you on creating exercises that your body can actually do without over taxing it and in the time frames you have on a daily basis."

Nico's passion is to help you. "Unhealthy images and body types are promoted not only by our industry, along with body shaming through social media is terrible.  Our industry and Hollywood have a lot to answer for."

"It was in 2015 when I finally decided to take seriously my passion to help others become physically healthy.  I had been in New York City, wearing a suit, selling stationery and office supplies, and realized this was not what I was meant to do.  Everything came together.  I moved to Asheville and opened Riveroak Fitness with Eric my business partner."

Riveroak is Nico's middle name.  He is part Miami Indian, from the Miami Indian Tribe in Wabash, Indiana.  "Riveroak means swift as a river and strong as an oak.  This is the root of everything I do.  I take my calling to help transform lives extremely seriously."

"The studio is a quiet safe environment where we work with our clients to change lives.  Everyone is treated with respect it's OK to be different. Everyone is unique and we embrace this working together to craft individual routines and exercises to form healthy habits."

Nico's professionalism along with his New York City energy looks for other service orientated and professional business services.  "Eric simply Googled for Asheville Signs and came across Asheville Signarama.  "Ed and his team were fantastic.  They made the entire process easy.  We love working with them, and highly recommend them to everyone.  They're the model company to do business with."

If you have struggled to get healthy, please seek out Nico and see how Riveroak Fitness can help you get you on the path to a healthier you.

About Riveroak Fitness

Riveroak Fitness is a small boutique fitness studio.  To us, fitness is about embracing what we have and the abilities that make us who we are. It's about looking in that mirror and feeling not only confident about our appearance, but more importantly, our soul. We believe in a holistic approach to bettering ourselves and building off of the roots that make us, us.  Care to be human?™  For more information visit https://www.riveroakfitness.com

About Asheville Signarama

Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/nc-asheville

Contact
ASG Strategies Inc
***@asgstrategies.com
Source:Riveroak Fitness
Email:***@asgstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Riveroak Fitness, Asheville Signarama, Health
Industry:Fitness
Location:Asheville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
Click to Share