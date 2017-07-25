Country(s)
Partnership with Easter Seals Promotes Inclusive CDA Training Practices in DC, MD, and VA
WASHINGTON - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA is partnering with the Council for Professional Recognition (the Council) to provide educational training opportunities that support with the Child Development Associate (CDA®) Credential standards. Educators working at the four Easter Seals Early Care and Education Centers in the DMV will receive the appropriate educational training that meets the 120 training hour requirements to eventually obtain a CDA.
The early childhood facilities at Easter Seals offer child care services for children with and without disabilities, from six weeks to six years of age. These programs provide services to children from every walk of life, and work to serve children from low- to moderate-income families.
"We believe that all families should have access to high quality early childhood education regardless of their socioeconomic status. The partnership with Easter Seals not only prepares educators to deliver the high quality practices set by the CDA to all families, it also teaches them about inclusive practices for children with special needs; a community Easter Seals serves," said Valora Washington, chief executive officer, Council for Professional Recognition.
The partnership will provide the Council with EAS training coursework for Easter Seals educators that support the cross-walk with the CDA's eight subject areas and 13 functional areas. In addition, Easter Seals will support the recruitment of CDA candidates, as well as CDA Professional Development Specialists to include bilingual language speakers within those communities.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of professionals in the early childhood education of children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings – Head Start, pre-k, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. As a non-profit agency, the Council sets policies and procedures for assessment and credentialing, publishes the industry leading training books and workbooks, including its CDA Competency Standards and Essentials textbook and workbook (2nd edition). Visit: www.cdacouncil.org.
ABOUT EASTER SEALS DC/MD/VA
Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA – For nearly 100 years, Easter Seals Serving DC|MD|VA has been at the forefront of providing exceptional services to ensure that all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in our communities. Services are delivered through a network of 6 sites where participants and their families find support, hope, medical care, and engaging activities. In addition to serving the overall community, Easter Seals places an emphasis on the unique needs of wounded warriors, veterans, active duty military, and their families. Visit: www.eseal.org.
