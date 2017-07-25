News By Tag
Minneapolis Flooring Store Discusses New Options in Natural Flooring
Hopkins Carpet One has added new Forbo natural flooring samples to the showroom
There is a new, stylish option in natural flooring from Forbo Flooring; Marmoleum. All over the Minneapolis area, green-minded residents are now remodeling their kitchens, bathrooms, play rooms, living rooms and more with Marmoleum! Unlike vinyl, this all-natural linoleum is made primarily from linseed oil, which comes from the flax seeds. While it traditionally has been sought after by the chemically sensitive or those concerned about indoor-air quality, it is now also being sought after for its incredible style. Hopkins Carpet One now carries a wide variety of Forbo Flooring perfect for Minneapolis households looking to go au naturale. There are many great benefits to selecting Forbo flooring for the modern home and Hopkins Carpet One would like to share a few of them with local Minneapolis residents.
This new, natural flooring option offers chic, contemporary style and the application possibilities are endless! The ability to create custom designs is a major factor driving product choice for the mid- to high-end remodels for homes and businesses alike. Marmoleum has a modern, mid-century charm that instantly updates the look of your home while making it more eco-friendly.
Eco-friendliness is what the modern homeowner is looking for. Marmoleum is bio-based, non-toxic and the world's most sustainable floor covering. From how they're made to how they perform, this natural flooring is truly sustainable, good for people, good for buildings and good for the environment. Forbo sticks to these Green Design principles: increase efficiency, reduce the use of virgin raw materials and always search for the most environmentally appropriate solution. They make their flooring in clean, efficient factories, powered by 100% renewable electricity.
Last but not least, it's durable. Forbo Flooring makes an excellent choice for high trafficked areas of the home, because in addition to looking great, it is also incredibly durable. And, it is very low maintenance. In addition to its natural ingredients, Marmoleum is also quite comfortable underfoot.
Anyone looking for new flooring and natural flooring for their home is encouraged to check out the new styles of Forbo Flooring at Hopkins Carpet One. Customers can view the many samples (including all the new styles) or natural flooring, discuss their needs and budget with the sales staff, and determine the best option for their home.
Hopkins Carpet One is a Twin Cities flooring store that offers carpet, hardwood flooring, vinyl flooring and laminate flooring in both luxury and budget-friendly options. They offer professional carpet and flooring installation as well. For more information on the new styles in natural Forbo Flooring, visit https://www.hopkinscarpetone.com/
