News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kirayepay - Renting Destination| Our Emergence Story
Passions should be followed, without letting the budget ruin them.
Living in developing cities is getting heavier on the pocket day by day. The prices are rapidly increasing every day. To easy out some expenses renting helps as you do not have to pay the total amount for something you will not use after a few months. The idea took time in becoming reality as the concept was new and needed a great amount of market research. But the usefulness of the website made it popular in a very short span of time.
As you are renting, YOU decide what to rent - no limits!
At KirayePay, you can list anything from a music system to a DVD player, from catering services to a room, management services to party essentials - Absolutely anything! Some categories (not limited to), in which our website can serve your rental needs the best are clothing, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, fitness equipment, furniture, jewelry, real estate and musical instruments.
We bridge the gap among the owners and renters, living in similar Indian cities or localities. Our audience comprises of a great diversity of Indian residents, including shopkeepers, students, professionals and anyone, who owns/wants a product or service. Our portal connects a trusted community of people to fully utilize the not-so-used or occasionally used items at convenient pricing, decided through the mutual agreement.
Why Should I Rent my Belongings or Services?
You love your belonging as a family member, right? So, let them be responsible & Earn from them today!
Money is the matter of concern for everyone and that's where we got the revolutionary idea of KirayePay. If you are an owner, the website will let you earn a good amount of money from the goods or services which you can rent. Renting out the unnecessary items will make your home spacious at the same time.
On the contrary, if you are a renter and want specific products or services for a specific amount of time then our portal lets you pay the least price for it. So basically, we save you from a big headache of buying a whole cake, when you actually need a small slice.
The Problems KirayePay Solves for its users
Shifting gives pain? Forget it and rent.
In today's world, mobility is prominent. We keep on changing our location due to work and education purposes. The high costs of living, lack of time for shopping and limited budget restricts us leaves us with 2 options - buy it or leave it. We, at KirayePay, have remodeled the situation by creating a third option for you i.e. ' take it on rent'. The major problems, we are solving for you are -
• Saving you for the hassles of shifting home appliances and furniture to newer locations for a small time period.
• Eliminating the need of buying costly outfits or other products for rare occasions like marriage.
• Preventing you from collecting a pile of costly but useless things.
Login and Post Free Ad now https://www.kirayepay.com
Contact
Kirayepay - Renting Destination
8376922900
***@kirayepay.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse