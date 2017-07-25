News By Tag
* Escan
* Avp
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ms. Shweta Thakare to lead Government & PSU business in eScan
eScan Enterprise Security, as part of its vision 2020, has announced Ms. Shweta Thakare – Senior AVP – to spearhead the Government and PSU business acquisition in India.
Ms Shweta Thakare, with over 22 years of rich experience in the IT Security Industry, has been one of the key drivers for successfully establishing eScan's market penetration in the International markets over the years. She has been playing an important role in helping eScan expand its market globally. As part of her new role, she will be spearheading the Government & PSU team of eScan for new business development.
"With recent surge in the cyber threats globally and the digitization drive by the government, we see a great opportunity for business growth being one the leading Indian brands among IT security solution providers. We have entrusted the responsibility to Ms Shweta Thakare to lead the development of new business strategies for Government and PSU segment in India. She has successfully helmed such responsibilities in the past and proven her ability to surpass the goals," said Mr Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan.
On this new development, Ms Shweta Thakare, Senior AVP, eScan said, "Owing to the recent ransomware attacks and incidents of data leaks in the government sector, there is an urgent need for government and PSUs to ensure data protection against cyber-attacks, as many of these bodies deal with sensitive & confidential citizen data. I am honoured and delighted to take up this new challenge and responsibility. I am confident that with our innovative security solutions, rapid deployment expertise and 24x7 customer supports, eScan Enterprise Security solutions will soon be an integral part of IT security for Government and PSUs across India."
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
39555 Orchard Hill Place, Suite 600
Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse