August 2017
G&H Offers a Better Party Experience with New Delightime Strobe Lights

 
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC, the company behind the well-loved brand of party lights in the United States, is yet again inviting customers for a different kind of party lighting and experience through their new LED strobe light.

The head of marketing, Tom Huston, said earlier during a brief interview, "We are very pleased to introduce the newest addition to our line: the Delightime Party Light." When asked about what makes it different from the others they offer, he answered "These colorful wonders are handy, small and portable. It can be placed on a table, floor, or it can be mounted on the ceiling and walls with the free stand it comes with. And, it has its own remote control."

Known for providing dancing lights that are convenient and simple, the new Delightime is a party accessory that takes less than a minute to set up. It has an extended cord which only requires being plugged in and a remote control that is easy to understand. And through the easy-to-use remote control, the strobe light can be set to project one or a combination of colors of red, blue or green. Or, it can be set to automatic or in sync with the surrounding sound. Plus, its user can even adjust motor rotation speed according to his preference.

"For months, we have been looking forward to the launch of this amazing product. And now that it's available to everyone, we could only hope they could enjoy it and love it as much as we do", Huston said while holding a sample light in his hands. He further shared that the mini LED strobe light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Color-Disco-Light-Party...) had the same effect with those of big and bulky disco balls, and it can instantly fill a room with vibrant colors.

The newly launched Delightime disco light can be used for DJ lighting, stage light, birthdays, get-together, weddings, mood lighting and as a child's toy.

