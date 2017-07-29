President Trump and the Mooch bring back Memories of the movie "A Christmas Story"

As I watched the "Mooch" on the news yesterday, I can only sit back and recall one of my favorite holiday movies - "A Christmas Story.

--By Edward JamesAs I watched the "Mooch" on the news yesterday, I can only sit back and recall one of my favorite holiday movies - "A Christmas Story."One scene in particular is when Ralphie describes his father's encounter with a recalcitrant furnace. Ralphie describes his father's use of profanity as "In the heat of battle my father wove a tapestry of obscenities that as far as we know is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan" and "He worked in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay."After just 7 months in the White House, President Trump and the Mooch have given an imprimatur to a leadership and management style that is abusive, caustic, insensitive, vulgar, reprehensible, appalling and shocking. Yes, this office decorum has been found by management gurus to be counter productive in government and Corporate America.What would Emily Post say, author of the best selling book "Etiquette" and founder of the Emily Post Institute, if she was alive today watching the late night cable news with clips of President Trump and Mooch showing their mastery of portions of the English language that was often left in the privacy of one's basement.Well I must say that between President'sTrump's vulgar description to Billy Bush on how he treats women to Trump's lawyers using profanity against reporters and now the Mooch - Ralphie's father has been eclipsed.Where do we go from here? We are only in month 7 of President's Trump four year term. How much more will we be subjected to?Must all parents now prepare to put the proverbial "earmuffs" on our children's ears, as described by Vince Vaughn in the movie Old School, when newscasters report on the administration and give an alert "that what follows is language that one may find offensive."As a human resources executive that has seen a transformation in leadership styles from the harsh and caustic days of "Mad Men" to the gentile leadership styles represented by former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.Now that President Trump has greenlight the return of "Leadership by Bullying" will It trickle down to Corporate America?I can only submit the following query:"What the **** happened?"Edward JamesEdward JamesAuthor